2020 New Year's Resolutions for Every MLB Franchise

1 of 6

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: Keep the Ball in the Ballpark

The Baltimore Orioles have lost 223 games since 2018, so nobody should expect them to be, you know, good. But after giving up a record 305 home runs in 2019, they might at least do better at keeping the ball in the park.

The Orioles are short on talented pitchers and play in a bandbox and within a powerful division, so exactly how they're going to do this is a good question. But for lack of a better idea, urging their pitchers to throw more sinkers could be a good place to start.

Boston Red Sox: Don't Blow so Many Leads

Given that the Boston Red Sox followed a 108-win 2018 with an 84-win 2019, our advice here could be as simple as "do better." We could just as easily advise them to punt their objective to cut payroll to next year.

But if there's one thing the Red Sox must improve with regard to their play, it's holding leads. This was a major problem for them in 2019, as they converted only 51.6 percent of their save opportunities. With no new bodies in their bullpen, it's up to the incumbents to shape up.

New York Yankees: Make This One Count

The 2019 New York Yankees won 103 games even though sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar and staff ace Luis Severino missed much of the season with injuries.

In 2020, however, all four figure to be healthy. Moreover, the Yankees made the biggest splash of the offseason when they added American League Cy Young Award runner-up Gerrit Cole on a $324 million contract. With so many weapons in place, they don't have any excuses not to end up in their first World Series since 2009.

Tampa Bay Rays: Keep Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow Healthy

The Tampa Bay Rays won 96 games in 2019. That's impressive enough on its face. In light of how they got only 35 starts out of aces Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, it's all the more impressive.

Snell went into 2019 as the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. For his part, Glasnow finally made good on his immense talent by posting a 1.78 ERA and 5.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. If the Rays can keep these two healthy, the proverbial sky is their limit.

Toronto Blue Jays: Ignore the Odds

It's doubtful that anyone will pick the Toronto Blue Jays to win the AL East. But from a certain angle, their collection of talented young hitters and new-look rotation led by Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson make them look like the real deal.

So, what the heck? The Blue Jays might as well go into 2020 with an underdog attitude. The more they believe in themselves in the face of long odds, the more likely they might be to surprise everyone.