2020 New Year's Resolutions for Every MLB FranchiseJanuary 2, 2020
2020 New Year's Resolutions for Every MLB Franchise
Now that a new year is here, 'tis the season for fresh starts. That goes for everyone and everything, including Major League Baseball franchises.
Therefore, we've made New Year's resolutions for all 30 teams. Some regard specific things they need to improve on in 2020. Others are broader in scope, covering such things as which teams need general changes in attitude or in direction.
We'll go division by division, starting in the American League East and ending in the National League West.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: Keep the Ball in the Ballpark
The Baltimore Orioles have lost 223 games since 2018, so nobody should expect them to be, you know, good. But after giving up a record 305 home runs in 2019, they might at least do better at keeping the ball in the park.
The Orioles are short on talented pitchers and play in a bandbox and within a powerful division, so exactly how they're going to do this is a good question. But for lack of a better idea, urging their pitchers to throw more sinkers could be a good place to start.
Boston Red Sox: Don't Blow so Many Leads
Given that the Boston Red Sox followed a 108-win 2018 with an 84-win 2019, our advice here could be as simple as "do better." We could just as easily advise them to punt their objective to cut payroll to next year.
But if there's one thing the Red Sox must improve with regard to their play, it's holding leads. This was a major problem for them in 2019, as they converted only 51.6 percent of their save opportunities. With no new bodies in their bullpen, it's up to the incumbents to shape up.
New York Yankees: Make This One Count
The 2019 New York Yankees won 103 games even though sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar and staff ace Luis Severino missed much of the season with injuries.
In 2020, however, all four figure to be healthy. Moreover, the Yankees made the biggest splash of the offseason when they added American League Cy Young Award runner-up Gerrit Cole on a $324 million contract. With so many weapons in place, they don't have any excuses not to end up in their first World Series since 2009.
Tampa Bay Rays: Keep Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow Healthy
The Tampa Bay Rays won 96 games in 2019. That's impressive enough on its face. In light of how they got only 35 starts out of aces Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, it's all the more impressive.
Snell went into 2019 as the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. For his part, Glasnow finally made good on his immense talent by posting a 1.78 ERA and 5.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. If the Rays can keep these two healthy, the proverbial sky is their limit.
Toronto Blue Jays: Ignore the Odds
It's doubtful that anyone will pick the Toronto Blue Jays to win the AL East. But from a certain angle, their collection of talented young hitters and new-look rotation led by Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson make them look like the real deal.
So, what the heck? The Blue Jays might as well go into 2020 with an underdog attitude. The more they believe in themselves in the face of long odds, the more likely they might be to surprise everyone.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: Don't Stop Going for It
The Chicago White Sox put themselves on the doorstep to contention with a 72-89 showing in 2019. And since they added Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion, Dallas Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez and Nomar Mazara through free agency and a trade, they're clearly committed to stepping through the door.
The trick will be for the White Sox to stay committed. Which is to say: They should call up top prospects Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal as soon as they're ready, and they should be ready to make moves at the trade deadline.
Cleveland Indians: Remember How Good You Are
The Cleveland Indians focused on cutting payroll last offseason, and that effort continued through the summer (i.e., the Trevor Bauer trade) and right into this winter (i.e., the Corey Kluber trade). It's possible superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor will be the next high-priced player out the door.
Yet there's also an alternative route the Indians might take. Rather than focus so hard on their bottom line, they should remember they've topped 90 wins four years in a row and do everything in their power to push the streak to five.
Detroit Tigers: Score More Runs
After dropping 114 games in 2019, the Detroit Tigers aren't terribly likely to make waves in the AL Central any time soon. But whereas the Orioles could at least prevent more runs this season, the Tigers might salvage some dignity by scoring a few more.
They are, after all, coming off a year in which they scored an MLB-low 3.6 runs per game. Even if a huge leap forward isn't in order, newcomers like C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop can help the Tigers at least take a small step forward.
Kansas City Royals: Don't Focus on Sentiment Too Much
The Kansas City Royals have made some moves this offseason, yet they likely haven't done enough to prevent a third straight 100-loss season.
If that's indeed how things start panning out, the Royals must consider making some hard decisions. Specifically, they must weigh cashing in Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler rather than let their trade values go to waste like they did with Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain several years ago.
Minnesota Twins: Be Ready for the Yankees
After winning 101 games in 2019, the Minnesota Twins have the inside track to a second straight AL Central crown. Once again, they figure to rely heavily on a power-happy offense that produced a record 307 home runs last season.
If the Twins do make it back to the postseason, there's a good chance they'll come across the Yankees. That's been a kiss of death for them in the past, as they're 2-16 overall with 13 straight losses to New York. No matter what it takes, the Twins must be ready to change history.
American League West
Houston Astros: Play Nice
The Houston Astros are simultaneously baseball's best organization and, to borrow a term from professional wrestling, the league's biggest heel. They've racked up 311 wins since 2017 but also garnered plenty of ill will through their toxic work culture and disregard of MLB rules.
In light of the 311 wins, it's hard to suggest the Astros undergo a top-to-bottom transformation. But perhaps it wouldn't kill them to play nice for a change. Maybe they can operate with some humanity and dignity and still maintain their place as the class of MLB.
Los Angeles Angels: Don't Stop Going for It
The Los Angeles Angels are in the same boat as the White Sox. After losing 90 games in 2019, they've stated their intention to contend by bringing aboard Anthony Rendon, Julio Teheran and Dylan Bundy, not to mention new manager Joe Maddon.
Like the White Sox, the Angels must now dig in their heels. This entails calling up uber-prospect Jo Adell as soon as possible as well as keeping a lookout for the pitching upgrades they still need after getting only 0.8 wins above replacement from their starters in 2019—the worst mark in baseball, per Baseball Reference.
Oakland Athletics: Stay Away from the Wild Card Game
The Oakland Athletics have notched two straight 97-win seasons, and it's frankly hard to come up with reasons why they can't conjure a third. They have a familiar look, except with arguably more upside in their starting rotation thanks to a healthy Sean Manaea and top prospect Jesus Luzardo.
But because the Astros' target is more like 100 wins, the A's may still be wild-card contenders first and division title contenders second. They must be mindful of ways to upend that equation, lest they find themselves in position to lose a third straight AL Wild Card Game.
Seattle Mariners: Let the Kids Play
The Seattle Mariners probably won't be a winner in 2020. But as potential losers go, they at least hold the promise of being interesting because of all their young players. Namely, outfielder Kyle Lewis, first baseman Evan White and pitchers Justus Sheffield and Justin Dunn are ready for their big break.
If all goes well, still more youngsters (e.g., center fielder Jarred Kelenic and right-hander Logan Gilbert) will join the party. The Mariners' goal should be to have a season that, while bad by record, also sets the tone for an exciting future.
Texas Rangers: Don't Stop Going for It
Elsewhere in that same boat carrying the White Sox and Angels are the Texas Rangers. Following a surprisingly competitive 78-84 season in 2019, they've geared up by adding Corey Kluber, Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles to what was already a solid rotation.
The Rangers still need a big right-handed bat in the middle of their lineup, however. And once the season gets underway, they'll need to be just as vigilant about possible upgrades as their fellow upstarts in Chicago and Anaheim.
National League East
Atlanta Braves: Stop Playing the Long Game
The Atlanta Braves have won the NL East in each of the last two seasons. After adding a handful of missing pieces through nearly $100 million in free-agent signings, they stand a strong chance of capturing a third straight division title.
However, their lack of seismic moves this offseason is all too familiar. Even as they've racked up wins, they've been protective of their money and their many prospects. If it's a World Series title they want, they must be ready to loosen up and go after the big fish on the summer trade market.
Miami Marlins: Score More Runs
The Miami Marlins are basically the Tigers of the National League. They're playing the long game with an ongoing rebuild. But in the meantime, they can at least make themselves more watchable by improving on what was a horrendous offensive season.
To their credit, the Marlins have pushed for just such an improvement by outfitting their lineup with Corey Dickerson, Jesus Aguilar and Jonathan Villar. And with Marlins Park's fences set to come in for 2020, these guys will have it better than Marlins hitters of years past.
New York Mets: Hold More Leads
It's amazing to think that the New York Mets won 86 games in 2019 despite a bullpen that frequently self-destructed. Though Mets relievers blew "only" 27 saves, they still posted a 4.99 ERA and generally killed the team's win probability.
Health permitting, newcomers Dellin Betances and Michael Wacha could go a long way toward ensuring this problem doesn't reoccur. Yet it's just as important that incumbents Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia put difficult seasons behind them and live up to their sparkling track records.
Philadelphia Phillies: Close Potential-to-Reality Gap
The Philadelphia Phillies were supposed to contend in each of the last two seasons. But by way of disappointing individual performances and a lack of synergy, they lost more than they won.
The Phillies have pointed themselves in the direction of better things by replacing Gabe Kapler with Joe Girardi in the manager's chair as well as by adding Zack Wheeler to their rotation and Didi Gregorius to their offense. Now all they need is for Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura, Jake Arrieta and a handful of others to do better, and they might live up to their billing for a change.
Washington Nationals: Ask Less of Starting Pitchers
With all due credit to Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick, the Washington Nationals won the 2019 World Series largely because of their starting pitchers. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin carried them through the regular season and then did yeoman's work in October.
While the Nats could ask for more of the same from their three aces, they need to be wary of burning them out. It would certainly help if their bullpen picked up more slack, which will only happen if it improves on its awful performance (e.g., a 5.68 ERA and MLB-worst WPA) from 2019.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: Reestablish Offensive Approach
Judging by their deafening silence this offseason, you'd swear the Chicago Cubs have no idea how far they've fallen since winning 103 games and the World Series in 2016. Evidently, their plan is to hope that new manager David Ross can light a fire under the players he inherited from Joe Maddon.
If so, Ross' priorities must rest with his hitters. Though the cast of characters has remained largely the same over the last four years, the Cubs offense has slipped from excellent to something resembling mediocrity. In particular, the balanced approach it once had is gone and must make a comeback.
Cincinnati Reds: Give Eugenio Suarez More Support
The 2019 Cincinnati Reds had a pitching staff worthy of a contender, but they just couldn't generate enough offense. They scored only 4.3 runs per game, and it would have been much worse if Eugenio Suarez hadn't gone off for 49 home runs.
For the Reds to make good on their aim to contend, that can't happen again. Aristides Aquino must build on his late-season breakout, while fellow incumbents Joey Votto and Nick Senzel simply need to hit better. Meanwhile, newcomers Mike Moustakas and Shogo Akiyama must also lend support.
Milwaukee Brewers: Give Christian Yelich More Support
The Milwaukee Brewers were able to sew up a playoff spot by going on a 13-5 run in September after Christian Yelich fractured his kneecap. Yet the Brewers would not have survived to that point without the reigning NL MVP, who had carried them with a 1.100 OPS and 44 home runs.
So just as Suarez will need more support in Cincinnati, Yelich will need more support in Milwaukee. Sans Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal, that'll be up on Keston Hiura and Luis Urias to live up to their potential and on Lorenzo Cain and Justin Smoak to move on from their rough seasons.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Pick a Direction
The Pittsburgh Pirates took too long to realize just how badly such a change was needed, but they carried out a top-to-bottom leadership makeover in the closing months of 2019. Specifically, general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton are in to run things now.
The roster, however, still largely resembles the one that dropped 93 games amid all-too-frequent infighting in 2019. Since treading water with a roster like that is the opposite of a good idea, there must come a point when the Pirates decide whether they want to rebuild or merely retool.
St. Louis Cardinals: Find More Clutch Hits
Speaking of bad ideas, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing things oddly cool with their offense. Because said offense managed only 4.7 runs per game in the regular season before falling apart in the National League Championship Series last year, one would expect them to be on a hunt for big bats.
If the Cardinals must stay the course, perhaps the only way they're going to avoid similar offensive results is by hitting better in the clutch. They had just a .735 OPS with runners in scoring position in 2019, which ranked 27th, in between the Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: Focus on Now
The Arizona Diamondbacks effectively took themselves out of postseason contention in July when they traded Zack Greinke. Albeit with a focus on pending free agents rather than one expensive ace, it's possible to imagine them making a similar pivot toward the future this summer.
But that should only be a last resort. A roster that produced 85 wins last season is now buoyed by a new ace in Madison Bumgarner, and the club's outstanding farm system promises an influx of young talent. Such things should have the D-backs acting like contenders only until it's crystal clear they're not.
Colorado Rockies: Pick a Direction
By all rights, the Colorado Rockies should be scrambling to do something after a 91-loss season kept them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Instead, they've put themselves in a holding pattern from which nobody of note has entered or exited.
Not unlike with the Pirates, it's fair to question what, exactly, the Rockies are hoping for. Barring a reversal of last season's performance, they'll need to decide whether they're in or out. If they lean toward the latter, a trade of superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado will become that much more realistic.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Stop Playing the Long Game
The Los Angeles Dodgers have gone 7-for-7 in winning the NL West since 2013. They've also routinely played deep into October, including trips to the World Series in 2017 and 2018. But 1988 remains the last time they actually triumphed in the Fall Classic.
There are many reasons for this, but one that's sticking out more and more is just how risk averse the Dodgers have become under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. Rather than stick to that approach, 2020 would be as good a time as any for them to throw caution to the wind and go all-out in acquiring the pieces they need to finally win the big one.
San Diego Padres: Hit Better at Home
After dropping $300 million on Manny Machado last offseason, the San Diego Padres went into 2019 with high hopes. But their 92 defeats marked their ninth straight losing season.
It would help if the Padres did a better job of hitting at Petco Park. They had just a .689 OPS at home, as opposed to a comparatively solid .744 OPS on the road. Machado, in particular, can drive the necessary improvement by evening out the 179-point gap between his home and road OPS.
San Francisco Giants: Let the Kids Play
Madison Bumgarner is gone, and the remaining holdovers from the Giants' championship years are all north of 30 and past their primes. The Giants' best prospects, meanwhile, are likely at least one more season away from breaking into the majors.
Still, 2020 doesn't have to be a total loss. After finding out what they had in Mike Yastrzemski in 2019, the Giants should give Mauricio Dubon, Steven Duggar, Aramis Garcia, Austin Slater, Tyler Beede and Logan Webb extended closeups. Even if it means sidelining some of the older guys.
