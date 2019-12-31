NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Playoffs

0 of 32

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The end is here.

After 256 games, the 2019 regular season in the NFL is complete. For some teams, it meant business as usual—for better or worse. Others found unexpected success. Others still fell far short of where they thought they would and slogged through a disappointing campaign.

For 20 of the NFL's teams, this is it—the end of the line. There's nothing to do now but make coaching changes (more than one team already has) and start making plans for free agency and the 2020 draft.

However, for a dozen of the NFL's best teams, the second season begins this weekend. The rules there are simple. Lose, and you join the league's other teams in the offseason. Win, and it's one step closer to Miami and every team's ultimate goal in 2019…winning Super Bowl LIV.

In news that should surprise exactly no one, the dozen teams that made the playoffs are also the top-12 squads in the final 32-team edition of the NFL power rankings at Bleacher Report, But whether it's the most successful regular-season team in Baltimore Ravens history or the two-win Cincinnati Bengals team, NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have once again put their heads together to slot the league's teams from worst to first.

For the final time in 2019, let's get to it.