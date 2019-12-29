NFL Black Monday 2020: Coaches on Hot-Seat Rumors and Firing News

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The end of the NFL regular season brings out the ugly side of football. Black Monday serves as an annual reminder that, above anything, football is a business.

And if expectations go unmet, changes often follow.

Within the last two years, 14 of the league's 32 teams have dismissed their head coaches—with the Arizona Cardinals doing it twice. Both Washington and the Carolina Panthers have already joined that list, and a couple of others may soon follow.

From the latest on current or expected openings to potential firings, we have you covered on hot-seat news to know.

Jason Garrett's Bleak Future in Dallas

Anywhere you look, the news hasn't been promising for Jason Garrett.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted Dallas is expected to move on from Garrett, whose contract expires after the season. Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Dallas Morning News said "there is no expectation of an extension, barring a miracle."

The miracle likely would've involved a Cowboys win Sunday combined with a Philadelphia Eagles loss. And, quite possibly, it may have required a deep playoff run.

Philadelphia, however, secured the NFC East in Week 17, and Dallas' explosive offensive showing against Washington likely arrived too late to save Garrett's job.

If the 8-8 Cowboys part ways with Garrett as expected, they're expected to pursue Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and former Ohio State boss Urban Meyer, according to Rapoport.

New Job Openings?

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone had been informed he would be dismissed after the Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, a spokesman for team owner Shad Khan refuted the report.

That outlook, at best, is uncertain.

Elsewhere around the league, the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are the primary teams to watch.

Mike Garofolo of NFL Media said he believes Pat Shurmur "will be done as the Giants coach" as soon as Monday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the same on Sunday NFL Countdown. Shurmur would end a two-year tenure at 9-23.

First-year Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens oversaw a poor season, but "many involved hope and believe he stays" for 2020, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. That, however, was before a horrible loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Along with Mortensen, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns have fired Kitchens after the 6-10 season.

Dan Quinn to Return

Midway through 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons holding a 1-7 record, it seemed inevitable Dan Quinn would be fired.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

But he survived the bye week, and suddenly Atlanta started winning. The Falcons finished the second half with a 6-2 mark, earning marquee road victories over the playoff-bound New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers along the way.

That second-half surge saved Quinn's job; the Falcons announced on Friday that he's coming back for the 2020 season. Atlanta wrapped up the season with a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Whether it's a prudent decision is up for debate, but Quinn's return eliminates one expected job opening this offseason.

Current Openings

Washington fired Jay Gruden after the team's 0-5 start, and the team is seemingly looking for an experienced replacement.

According to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is a strong contender for the job.

Rapoport added Ron Rivera "has told people he expects a deal to come together quickly." Given that Washington was the only vacancy other than Carolina—his former team—at the time of the report, signs may be pointing to the nation's capital.

"Things have progressed very nicely for Ron," a source told Schefter about Rivera and Washington.

As for the Panthers, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald turned down an interview with the Panthers. The report added Carolina expects to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

ESPN's David Newton reported the Panthers plan to interview Matt Rhule, who guided Baylor to a Big 12 Championship Game appearance in 2019 just two years after a 1-11 season.

Mike McCarthy, the former coach of the Green Bay Packers, has already interviewed in Carolina.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.