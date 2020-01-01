NFL Free Agency 2020: Previewing This Year's Class

1 of 10

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

1. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

2. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

7. Teddy Bridgewater, Saints

Don't get your hopes up. We listed seven quarterbacks, but most of these guys are unlikely to hit free agency. For various reasons, it's hard to imagine Brees, Brady or Rivers playing anywhere else. Prescott and the Cowboys have been negotiating for what feels like forever, and it's possible that Prescott, Winston and Tannehill all get hit by franchise tags before sniffing the open market.

So it's possible—maybe even likely—that Bridgewater is the top quarterback to actually become available, although there's also an outside chance that a veteran like Cam Newton or Nick Foles becomes unemployed between now and the start of free agency.

But for now, we'll focus on these seven, none of whom are under contract beyond this spring. Brees and Brady, who rank first and second on the all-time passing touchdowns list, will both have the last two years of their current deals void on the eve of the new league year. But they're the two oldest position players in pro football, and new contracts in New Orleans and New England are likely. And even if those deals don't come together, it's possible either (or both) could retire.

Rivers has said he's open to playing elsewhere, and an argument can be made that the Chargers should move on after another disappointing season with the offense under his tutelage. However, his numbers plummeted in 2019, so it's difficult to imagine another team taking a risk on the 38-year-old.

The Cowboys don't sound as though they're willing to part with Prescott, so after a 30-touchdown season, the franchise tag is there if needed. Ditto for the Bucs and Winston, especially after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that the plan is to bring him back for 2020. Tannehill is coming off the fourth-highest-rated season in NFL history, and ESPN's Dianna Russini reported in December that the Titans were "internally discussing a new contract for" the 31-year-old.

But unless Brees does move on or retire, you'd have to think a team like the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts or Jacksonville Jaguars would be willing to outspend the Saints for Bridgewater, who won all five of his starts this season in place of an injured Brees.