Lamar Jackson Gifts Rolexes to Ravens OL; Bozeman Says 'I Had a Bolex' Before

The Baltimore Ravens offensive line has kept Lamar Jackson upright as he put together one of the single greatest seasons in NFL history.

Jackson decided to reward the guys up front on Christmas Eve, gifting each of his offensive linemen a Rolex.

"We're really grateful for that guy," guard Bradley Bozeman told reporters Wednesday. "I had a Bolex, the fake Rolex, that costs you about $30. This is by far the nicest watch I have—by leaps and bounds."

The gift is no small gesture. Jackson's rookie contract is for $9.5 million, a relative pittance for a quarterback of his caliber. His $910,530 base salary for the 2019 season ranks below the number of most backups. While we don't have an exact total cost of Jackson's shopping spree, it's safe to say he spent a significant chunk of this year's salary on the guys who made his brilliance possible.

"I appreciate it that, man," tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "I've got one Rollie, and it's from Japan. I bought it in college for like $200."

"It's remarkable," center Patrick Mekari said. "I never really expected a gift, period. A gift like that is obviously ridiculous. It just goes to show the person he is."

Odds are that token of appreciation will go a long way toward keeping Jackson and his linemen bonded for the foreseeable future.