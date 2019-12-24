Aaron Rodgers Explains Why It Felt Great Winning NFC North at Vikings Stadium

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took extra pleasure in his team winning the NFC North by beating the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Rodgers told reporters after the Packers' 23-10 win it was "great to win" the division at U.S. Bank Stadium because he remembered fans in that stadium jeering him in 2017 when he broke his collarbone.

