NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Latest 2019 Standings and Pre-Finale Reaction

In Week 17, we will find out which two teams make the final playoff cut.

Currently owned by the Tennessee Titans, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders are also marching into Week 17 set upon winning the final AFC wild-card spot. Likewise, the Dallas Cowboys' season (and likely their coach's tenure) will be decided by their and the Philadelphia Eagles' contests.

Following Monday night's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, here are the Week 17 division standings, our power rankings and some analysis of the Week 17 playoff dramatics at hand.

NFL Week 17 Division Standings

AFC North

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

3. Cleveland Browns (6-9)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (12-3)

2. Buffalo Bills (10-5)

3. New York Jets (6-9)

4. Miami Dolphins (4-11)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (10-5)

2. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

3. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

2. Oakland Raiders (7-8)

3. Denver Broncos (6-9)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

3. Chicago Bears (7-8)

4. Detroit Lions (3-11)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

2. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

3. New York Giants (4-11)

4. Washington Redskins (3-12)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (12-3)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

NFC West

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

2. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

4. Arizona Cardinals (5-9)

Week 17 Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

2. New Orleans Saints (12-3)

3. New England Patriots (12-3)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

5. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

6. Buffalo Bills (10-5)

7. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

8. Houston Texans (10-5)

9. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

10. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

11. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

12. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

14. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

15. Chicago Bears (7-8)

16. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

17. Oakland Raiders (7-8)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

20. Cleveland Browns (6-9)

21. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

22. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1)

23. New York Jets (6-9)

24. Denver Broncos (6-9)

25. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

26. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

27. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)

28. New York Giants (4-11)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

30. Miami Dolphins (4-11)

31. Washington Redskins (3-12)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)

No More Claps in Dallas

The Philadelphia Eagles are not a scary team. In the three weeks preceding Week 16, Washington, the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins put up 37, 17 and 27 points, respectively, on Philadelphia's secondary.

The Cowboys managed just nine against the Eagles in Week 16.

Jason Garrett's days clapping in Dallas have felt numbered for years, and missing the playoffs after being a favorite all season could be the catalyst.

For the Cowboys to get in, they need to beat Washington and the Giants need to beat Philadelphia. At this point, with Dak Prescott managing an injured shoulder, even beating Washington feels like a tall task. Regardless, Philadelphia should beat New York, and we'll just have to wait and see if Jerry Jones decides to walk back his commitments to Garrett.

Sorry, Steelers, Tennessee Tannehill Turns Up

Like the Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not in control of their own destiny. Unlike the Cowboys, whose fate relies on two games, Pittsburgh's fate may be determined by three or…five.

If the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans lose to (or tie) the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh will make the playoffs. If they tie with the Ravens, they'll need a Titans loss. If Pittsburgh loses, they'll need a win from the Indianapolis Colts (at Jacksonville), a loss from the Titans and a loss or tie from the Oakland Raiders (at Denver).

If Tennessee wins, Pittsburgh is out. And Tennessee is likely to win because the Kansas City Chiefs are likely to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Not only is Ryan Tannehill red-hot right now, coming off of a three-touchdown, zero-interception game against the New Orleans Saints. But, if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans will have locked up the third seed and won't be likely to play their starters for the full game.

Over the past six games, Tannehill has 17 total touchdowns and just five total turnovers. That, mixed with a less-motivated Texans team, is an unfortunate recipe for Pittsburgh.