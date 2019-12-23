Bengals Place Injured A.J. Green on IR After Clinching No. 1 Pick in 2020 Draft

Frank Victores/Associated Press

After a full season of uncertainty, the Cincinnati Bengals will finally place A.J. Green on injured reserve this week, according to Marisa Contipelli of the team's official site.

The receiver remained on the active roster all year to this point but didn't appear in a single game.

Cincinnati clinched the worst record in the NFL after falling to 1-14 with Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, also giving them the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020.

Green tore multiple ligaments in his ankle on the first practice of the season, creating an uncertain timetable for his potential return.

Though he returned to the practice field, a setback in November kept him from playing in any games.

The veteran then met with a foot specialist last Monday before eventually being ruled out for Week 16. With just one game left in the year, Green is now on injured reserve to officially end his season.

Injuries have been a problem for the 31-year-old, who also missed seven games in 2018, and it could be a legitimate concern as he enters free agency this offseason.

However, Green has proved himself on the field with a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven years in the NFL. Even after a lost season, the receiver could return fresh for 2020 and be a difference-maker on some team.

Meanwhile, Tyler Boyd will remain the team's go-to option at receiver for Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns.