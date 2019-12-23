Report: Eagles' DeSean Jackson Eyeing Return from Injury in Round 2 of Playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

DeSean Jackson has spent nearly the entire season watching from the sidelines, but he could make a return if the Philadelphia Eagles make a deep run into the postseason.

Tim McManus of ESPN reported Jackson is planning to return for the divisional round of the playoffs if the Eagles advance. The veteran wideout has been ramping up activity of late but is not eligible to return from injured reserve until the second week of the postseason.

Jackson has been limited to just three games this season due to injury, compiling nine receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns. His absence has left the Eagles offense without a downfield threat in the passing game, and their offense has been riddled with injuries all season.

