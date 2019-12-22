White Sox Rumors: Edwin Encarnacion Talks Resume Post Dallas Keuchel Signing

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox reportedly aren't done looking into impact moves this offseason.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the American League Central team has engaged free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion in discussions since the Winter Meetings and continues to do so. Chicago has already added starting pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez, catcher Yasmani Grandal and outfielder Nomar Mazara this offseason.

Levine explained the White Sox would ideally use Encarnacion as a designated hitter who could occasionally play first base for Jose Abreu. Grandal is also capable of playing both positions whenever James McCann is catching.

While Encarnacion will be 37 years old during the 2020 campaign, he would also be a notable upgrade for the White Sox at designated hitter after the team received a .205 batting average, 17 home runs and 75 RBI from the position throughout the 2019 season.

Encarnacion is a three-time All-Star who split time with the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners on his way to 109 games in 2019. He slashed .244/.344/.531 with 34 home runs and 86 RBI, proving he was still a dangerous power threat in his 15th season.

It was his eighth straight year with more than 30 long balls, and he isn't that far removed from his 42-homer effort in 2016.

Chicago has not made the playoffs since the 2008 season, but it is clearly targeting a postseason run given the number of win-now moves it has already made this offseason.

There could potentially be an opening for a new challenger to the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, as well, considering the Cleveland Indians already traded Corey Kluber and may move star shortstop Francisco Lindor before the offseason is over.

Adding Encarnacion would help the White Sox become that new challenger as soon as 2020.