Carson Wentz, Eagles D Hold off Dak Prescott, Cowboys for Crucial NFC East Win

The Philadelphia Eagles overtook the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East with a 17-9 win Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys would've clinched a division title by beating the Eagles. Instead, Dallas is suddenly looking up at Philadelphia in the standings, now having dropped five of its last seven games.

The result will turn up the heat even more on head coach Jason Garrett, whose future has been a storyline all season as he approaches the end of his contract with the team. Failing to make the playoffs might be the final nail in Garrett's coffin.

Sidney Jones broke up a pass intended for Michael Gallup in the end zone with one minute, 21 seconds remaining in the game. The referees reviewed the play to see if Jones was guilty of pass interference and upheld the original decision.

On 3rd-and-2 with 52 seconds remaining, Miles Sanders broke free for a 38-yard run that allowed the Eagles to run the clock out and seal the win.

Notable Performers

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles: 31-of-40, 319 yards, one touchdown; six carries, 22 yards

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles: 20 carries, 79 yards, one touchdown; five receptions, 77 yards

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles: nine receptions, 91 yards, one touchdown

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: 25-of-44, 265 yards

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys: 13 carries, 47 yards; seven receptions, 37 yards

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys: five receptions, 98 yards

Short-Handed Eagles Offense Delivers in Big Moments

The Eagles started strong out of the gate, and building an early lead was important given how many players they were missing on offense. Jake Elliott connected on a 36-yard field goal on the game's opening drive, and then Dallas Goedert caught a six-yard touchdown pass to make it a 10-0 game.

Adding to that two-score advantage proved difficult, as the impact of Philadelphia's health problems was obvious. Compounding matters, Zach Ertz briefly left the game with what appeared to be a rib injury.

Although the Eagles offense struggled to move the ball, their defense prevented the Cowboys from finding the end zone. Dallas settled for a pair of Kai Forbath field goals on two trips into Philadelphia territory in the second quarter.

With the home team in desperate need of a spark, Carson Wentz found Greg Ward down the sideline for a 38-yard gain. Five plays later, Sanders scored on a one-yard touchdown run with six seconds left in the third quarter.

There's no such thing as style points. The Eagles worked within their limitations and did just enough to come away with the victory.

Cowboys' Big Stars Fail to Show up

The health of Dak Prescott was a topic of discussion in the days leading up to the game. He was limited in practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury.

"They did an MRI and everything seems to be OK," Garrett told reporters Wednesday. "But he just banged it up and it's hard for him to function right now, so don't anticipate him throwing much in practice today."

It turns out Prescott wasn't the only player Cowboys fans should've been worried about.

Neither Amari Cooper nor Jason Witten moved the needle much in the passing game, and they both dropped some easy passes. The Eagles bottled up Ezekiel Elliott on the ground as well.

Should the Cowboys miss the playoffs, nobody can blame Prescott. Beyond putting together the best year of his career, he left everything he had on the field Sunday night. His playing at less than 100 percent was better for Dallas than the alternative.

Still, it was impossible to ignore how Prescott didn't look like his usual self.

The Cowboys were dealt a tough hand with an injury to their starting quarterback for such an important game, but the reality is they should've had the division sewn up well before Week 16.

What's Next?

The Eagles will be division champions if they beat the New York Giants on Dec. 29 at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys are in a must-win situation in Week 17 at home against the Washington Redskins.