Bucs WR Chris Godwin in Concussion Protocol After Suffering Injury vs. Saints

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Chris Godwin in the concussion protocol.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Godwin wasn't showing any symptoms Tuesday and that the Bucs are putting him in the protocol now to be "very, very cautious."

He had absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from New Orleans Saints safety D.J. Swearinger in Sunday's 34-23 loss.

Godwin missed time last season because of a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions. The Buccaneers ruled him out of their game the following week versus the Houston Texans.

Injuries were a problem for Tampa Bay's pass-catchers in 2019, with Mike Evans and O.J. Howard also sitting out five games combined.

The hamstring injury for Godwin was the only speed bump in his breakout season. The third-year receiver moved into the starting lineup in 2019 under Arians and rewarded that faith by setting career highs with 86 receptions, 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.

Expectations have changed dramatically for the Bucs this season thanks to the signing of Tom Brady as their new starting quarterback. Godwin and Mike Evans have the potential to be Brady's best receiving tandem since Randy Moss and Wes Welker in 2007.

The Bucs will likely rely on Justin Watson and Tyler Johnson until Godwin is able to return.