Report: Jarvis Landry Among Browns Players Who Yelled 'Come Get Me' to Cardinals

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Jarvis Landry and Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens got into a heated argument in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Apparently, those weren't the only words Landry had to say during the game.

Mike Silver of NFL Network reported Landry was one of "several" Browns players who yelled "come get me" to the Cardinals sideline. None of the other players were named, but it's similar to what reportedly was said by Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this season.

Landry said his altercation with Kitchens was due to his lack of involvement in the offense. He had five catches for 23 yards in the 38-24 loss.

"I just went and asked for the ball," Landry told reporters. "Just went and asked for the ball, just tried to get involved in the game to help. That's pretty much it.

"I just went and asked for the ball. I felt like I hadn't touched the ball since the first quarter. We were inside of 10 minutes left in the fourth and I still hadn't touched the ball. Well, that play, I touched the ball, so you know."

Beckham has also grown frustrated with his role in the Browns offense at various points this season. It's worth noting that Beckham and Landry are best friends from childhood, so their shared frustration should be cause for major concern for the Browns.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Browns currently plan to move forward with Kitchens as their head coach in 2020. Given Baker Mayfield's regression and the apparent near-mutiny he has on his hands now—keep in mind the Cardinals are 4-9-1 and players are asking to be taken to Arizona—it might be time for Cleveland to reconsider that stance.

Otherwise, a group of stars from a seemingly potent roster may be handing in trade requests this offseason.