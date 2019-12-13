Video: Josh Donaldson Bought His Mom a Maserati After She Quit Smoking on a Bet

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

People can quit smoking in numerous ways, but free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson added giving away a new Maserati after his mother, Lisa French, kicked the habit, per Gradick Sports:

A promise of a Maserati is a fairly strong incentive to stop smoking and likely more powerful than nicotine patches, but credit to French for getting the job done and winning a brand-new car in the process.

Maseratis aren't exactly cheap, but Donaldson's powerful bat has helped him earn $80,422,500 over an eight-year MLB career that includes three All-Star Game appearances and the 2015 American League MVP Award.

Donaldson's lifetime earnings should move well into the nine-figure range after he breaks the bank in free agency. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the latest news, noting that the Washington Nationals are looking into Donaldson and understand that it will take a four-year deal to land the 34-year-old.