Adam Jones Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Orix Buffaloes in Japan

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 11, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Adam Jones #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits an RBI single during the the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park September 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Adam Jones, who made five All-Star Games and won four Gold Gloves in 14 MLB seasons, announced that he has signed a two-year deal (with a third-year club option) to play with Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Jones' deal is worth $8 million over two seasons, with a 2022 club option. He can make an additional $2 million in incentives.

ESPN's Marly Rivera first relayed the acquisition from Kyodo News on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old outfielder had 16 home runs, 67 RBI and a .260 batting average in 137 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. Before 2019, Jones spent two seasons with the Seattle Mariners and 11 years with the Baltimore Orioles.

    

