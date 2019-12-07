Lions Fined $75K for Violating NFL Injury Report Policy with Matthew Stafford

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL fined the Detroit Lions $75,000 for violating its injury report policy after the team failed to update quarterback Matthew Stafford's status before a Nov. 10 contest against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Rothstein noted head coach Matt Patricia was also docked $25,000 and general manager Bob Quinn will lose $10,000.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 10 that Stafford didn't get medical clearance to play because he had fractured bones in his back. That was surprising, as the 11-year veteran had practiced that week.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Patricia and Quinn claimed the decision to hold out Stafford was not made until the morning of Nov. 10. However, per Birkett, some players said they were aware of the situation Nov. 9.

Regardless of the decision's timing, Stafford later said it was the "right decision" to sit against the Bears.

The injury ended his consecutive games streak at 136, which dated back to 2011. He had appeared in all 16 regular-season games in each of the last eight years.

Stafford has yet to return to the field. He has missed each of the past four games and has been ruled out of Sunday's tilt against the Minnesota Vikings.

Leaning on a combination of Jeff Driskel and David Blough at quarterback, Detroit has lost each of the games Stafford's missed. The Lions have lost five in a row overall and eight of their last nine since starting the season 2-0-1.