Lions Fined $75K for Violating NFL Injury Report Policy with Matthew Stafford

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2019

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL fined the Detroit Lions $75,000 for violating its injury report policy after the team failed to update quarterback Matthew Stafford's status before a Nov. 10 contest against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Rothstein noted head coach Matt Patricia was also docked $25,000 and general manager Bob Quinn will lose $10,000.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 10 that Stafford didn't get medical clearance to play because he had fractured bones in his back. That was surprising, as the 11-year veteran had practiced that week.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Patricia and Quinn claimed the decision to hold out Stafford was not made until the morning of Nov. 10. However, per Birkett, some players said they were aware of the situation Nov. 9.

Regardless of the decision's timing, Stafford later said it was the "right decision" to sit against the Bears.

The injury ended his consecutive games streak at 136, which dated back to 2011. He had appeared in all 16 regular-season games in each of the last eight years.

Stafford has yet to return to the field. He has missed each of the past four games and has been ruled out of Sunday's tilt against the Minnesota Vikings.

Leaning on a combination of Jeff Driskel and David Blough at quarterback, Detroit has lost each of the games Stafford's missed. The Lions have lost five in a row overall and eight of their last nine since starting the season 2-0-1.

Related

    Eli Officially Named Starter, Daniel Jones Out vs. Eagles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eli Officially Named Starter, Daniel Jones Out vs. Eagles

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Backups Who Could Break Out Down the Stretch 👊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Backups Who Could Break Out Down the Stretch 👊

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Surprises of the 2019 Season 🤭

    Who called Lamar as MVP or Saquon's down year?

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Biggest Surprises of the 2019 Season 🤭

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Matchup to Watch vs. Vikes: Flowers Has Excelled Since Last Meeting

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Matchup to Watch vs. Vikes: Flowers Has Excelled Since Last Meeting

    Dave Birkett
    via Detroit Free Press