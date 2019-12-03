Liverpool vs. Everton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool and Everton are facing very different challenges ahead of the first Merseyside derby of the 2019-20 Premier League season on Wednesday.

The Reds are sitting pretty with an eight-point lead at the top of the table but face a relentless schedule in December, which includes a trip to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup:

Everton, meanwhile, are only two points above the relegation zone after just two wins in their last 10 games in the Premier League, and manager Marco Silva is under huge pressure.

Date: Wednesday, December 4

Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT, 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Match Odds (via Caesars): Liverpool -270, Draw +390, +750

Everton's season does not look like getting any easier. After the trip to Anfield, they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, then visit Old Trafford to play Manchester United before a fixture against Arsenal. They were even handed another daunting trip to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in Monday night's draw.

The best they can likely hope for from Wednesday's clash with Liverpool is to come away with a point, something they have achieved in three of the last four Merseyside derbies in the league.

Jurgen Klopp's side have not lost a league game at Anfield since they were defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace in April 2017. They have won each of their last 14 games at home in the English top flight.

Everton, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six league games on the road.

On that basis, the Toffees stand little chance of even getting a draw from Wednesday's fixture.

But Klopp has some availability issues to deal with, not least injuries to Joel Matip and Fabinho and a suspension for goalkeeper Alisson:

All three are crucial parts of Liverpool's spine, and Everton could exploit those areas, especially if they raise their game for the derby.

The Reds have proved to be vulnerable at the back this season:

Everton need points, so they must look to attack Liverpool.

That could open them up to a heavy defeat if the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are not marshalled properly, but it could also be their best chance of getting a result if they can snatch a goal early.