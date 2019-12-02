Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on December 2

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile overtook Robert Lewandowski in the race for the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe on Sunday with a brace against Udinese.

The day before, Lewandowski drew a rare blank as Bayern Munich lost 2-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner also added to their respective tallies this season.

Standings

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 16 x 2.0 = 32

3. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

4. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 19 x 1.5 = 28.5

T5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 13 x 2.0 = 26.0

T5. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 13 x 2.0 = 26.0

T7. Kamil Wilczek, Brondby: 16 x 1.5 = 22.5

T7. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

T7. Mohamed Buya Turay, Djurgardens: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

T7. Jean-Pierre Nsame, Young Boys: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

Rules: UEFA has assigned every European league a difficulty rating between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, Serie A has a maximum rating of two, so Immobile's goals are worth more than Ilia Shkurin's goals in the Belarusian Premier League, which has a rating of 1.5.

Immobile needed just nine minutes to get on the scoresheet on Sunday, when he was left with a simple close-range finish after some excellent work from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

He confidently struck home a penalty later on in the first half after Joaquin Correa had been brought down, continuing his remarkable record in Serie A this season:

Correa was awarded another penalty on the stroke of half-time, but Luis Alberto converted it to hand Lazio a 3-0 win.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi suggested Immobile, who has netted in eight consecutive games for club and country, could be in contention to surpass the 36 Serie A goals Gonzalo Higuain scored in 2015-16:

Vardy scored for the sixth Premier League match running when he found the net against Everton on Sunday.

The Englishman equalised for the Foxes after Richarlison's first-half opener:

Kelechi Iheanacho bagged a late winner for Leicester to give them a 2-1 win over the Toffees.

In the Bundesliga, Lewandowski failed to find the net for the second match running after scoring in each of the first 11 games of the campaign.

The Poland international had bagged a four-goal haul in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, but he was kept out by a sensational performance from Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Lewandowski's failure to score allowed Werner to gain a little ground on him.

The 23-year-old finished off a counter-attack to put Leipzig 3-0 up after 26 minutes, and his side held on for a win after Paderborn pulled two goals back in the second half.