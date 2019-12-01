Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2019 Results: Lewis Hamilton Dominates in Win

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2019

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas steers his car at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, during the final race of the season, on December 1, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, capping off another spectacular Formula 1 season for the Brit.

The six-time world champion dominated from start to finish, earning the Silver Arrows their sixth straight win at the Yas Marina circuit. Max Verstappen finished in second place, while Charles Leclerc came in third but is likely to face a penalty for a fuel issue. Valtteri Bottas weaved through the field to claim fourth place, and Sebastian Vettel came in fifth.

Hamilton and Mercedes had already locked up the drivers' and constructors' championships ahead of Sunday's race.

   

What's Next?

The Formula 1 teams will remain in Abu Dhabi for the Pirelli tyre test next week.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

