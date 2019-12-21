Vikings Clinch 2019 NFL Playoff Berth, Rams Eliminated After 49ers' Win over LA

Harry How/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are locked into the NFL playoffs before their Monday night NFC North showdown with the Green Bay Packers, as the San Francisco 49ers took care of the Los Angeles Rams 34-31 on Saturday.

The Vikings are back in the postseason for the third time in five seasons, having most recently missed out in 2018 at 8-7-1.

The Rams, meanwhile, won't be defending their NFC conference title. At 8-7 they're officially eliminated from postseason contention.

It seemed Minnesota may be destined for the same fate as it stumbled to an unconvincing 2-2 start. Following the team's disappointing 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4, the wheels flirted with falling completely off when wide receiver Adam Thielen criticized the offense and receiver Stefon Diggs fueled rumors he could be traded.

However, the Vikings rebounded by rattling off four consecutive wins and sporting one of the league's hottest offenses during that stretch.

From Chris Corso of the team's official website: "Cousins has led the charge throughout the winning streak, completing 91-of-116 passes (78.4 percent) for 1,261 yards with 10 touchdowns and an interception since Week 5. He has a passer rating of 137.1 during that span."

When connecting, Minnesota's offensive firepower behind Cousins, Diggs, Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook can be lethal. Cook has notched his first career 1,000-yard rushing season after surpassing the mark in Week 11.

The Vikings' 37-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 threatened their playoff run. Entering that game, the 9-2 Seahawks and 8-3 Vikings owned the NFC's two wild-card spots. Meanwhile, the 9-3 Packers sat atop the NFC North.

The Vikings bounced back, just as they did after their disappointing start to the season, with wins over the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers. At 10-4, they still have a shot of overtaking Green Bay for first place in the division.

