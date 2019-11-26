Desperately Needed Seth Rollins Heel Delivers and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

The try-hard babyface run of Raw's top star came to a screeching halt at the top of Monday's show as Seth Rollins took to the mic to blame his fellow red-brand Superstars for the flagship's underwhelming performance at Survivor Series.

After months of forced good-guy promos and irritatingly one-dimensional booking straight out of the mid-90s, WWE Creative finally took Rollins in a different direction, producing a public locker room meeting in which he berated his fellow Superstars, putting himself above them as if he was somehow better.

The fans reacted accordingly, booing him and his insults of the men and women around the ringside. By the time Kevin Owens dropped him with a stunner to a thunderous ovation, it was clear the man who once served as Raw's great hope against the overpushed part-timers had become the egotistical villain he once accused Brock Lesnar of being.

With The Beast Incarnate appearing only intermittently and AJ Styles firmly entrenched in the midcard for the time being, there is an opening at the top of the card for a consistent main event heel. Rollins fits that role perfectly, especially if the teased partnership with the dominant Authors of Pain develops.

We have seen Rollins in a similar role in the past, relying on J & J Security for backup as he cheated his way to victory after victory and, ultimately, the WWE Championship. It is a proven formula that WWE Creative appears poised to try to replicate.

Given the alternative, which includes mind-numbing rah-rah speeches and uninteresting programs, Rollins' turn is more than welcome. Here's hoping a better product results.