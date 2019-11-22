Davis Cup Finals 2019: Semifinals Bracket After Quarterfinals Results

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal helped Spain beat Argentina 2-1 to secure a place in the 2019 Davis Cup Finals semi-finals at the Caja Magica in Madrid.

Spain go on to play Great Britain in the last four of the revamped tournament. Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans both secured wins on Friday in the singles to complete a 2-0 victory over Germany.

The winners will play either Russia or Canada in Sunday's final. Russia stunned Novak Djokovic's Serbia on Friday, winning 2-1 to progress to the last four.

Canada secured their place in the semi-finals on Thursday with a battling 2-1 victory over Australia. The match was decided in the doubles where Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov overcame John Peers and Jordan Thompson.

Saturday's Semi-Final Bracket

Russia vs. Canada

Great Britain vs. Spain

Quarter-Final Results

Australia 1-2 Canada

Vasek Pospisil bt. John Millman: 7-6(7), 6-4

Alex de Minaur bt. Denis Shapovalov: 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov bt. John Peers and Jordan Thompson: 6-4, 6-4

Russia 2-1 Serbia

Andrey Rublev bt. Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-2

Novak Djokovic bt. Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev bt. Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki to win 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8)

Great Britain 2-0 Germany

Kyle Edmund bt. Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5

Dan Evans bt. Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (2)

Spain 2-1 Argentina

Guido Pella bt. Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-1

Rafael Nadal vs. Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-2

Marcel Granollers and Rafael Nadal bt. Maximo Gonzalez and Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Friday Recap

Russia got off to a perfect start with Andrey Rublev cruising past Filip Krajinovic in straight sets, losing just three games along the way.

The Russian was particularly effective on serve in a dominant display from the 22-year-old:

Novak Djokovic levelled the tie for Serbia with a comfortable win over Karen Khachanov and then returned to partner Viktor Troicki in the deciding doubles.

Again there was little to choose between the teams with the tie going all the way into a tense tiebreak.

Russia saved three match points and went on to win when Djokovic hit a backhand long at 8-8 and Troicki netted on the next point.

Djokovic required treatment on an elbow injury during the match and was emotional after the defeat, per Christopher Clarey at the New York Times:

Russia go on to play Canada for a place in Sunday's final. The Canadians will have the benefit of having an extra day's rest after they narrowly overcame Australia on Thursday night.

Once again the tie was decided by the doubles after Vasek Pospisil narrowly beat John Millman, while Alex de Minaur levelled the match with victory over Denis Shapovalov.

Pospisil and Shapovalov then combined to claim victory in the doubles in straight sets and become the first team to book their place in the last four:

Great Britain got off to a fine start in their quarter-final. Edmund kept his place in the team ahead of Andy Murray and eased past Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets.

Edmund broke serve twice on his way to winning the opener in 32 minutes and did not face a single break point on his own serve.

The second set was tighter with Kohlschreiber managing an early break. However, Edmund hit straight back and the broken again at 6-5, allowing him to serve out the match:

Evans then battled past Jan-Lennard Struff in three sets to secure Great Britain's semi-final spot. The 29-year-old edged the first set on a tiebreak but was pegged back in the second as Struff fought back.

A rollercoaster third set then ensured, with Evans producing some superb tennis when it mattered to clinch the win:

Great Britain now take on Spain after Nadal inspired the hosts to a hard-fought win over Argentina.

Spain went 1-0 down in the tie when Guido Pella overcame Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets in the opening singles rubber.

Nadal was quick to make amends and put in a near-flawless performance to dismantle Schwartzman for the loss of just three games.

The French Open champion then rushed back on court and won the first set of the decisive doubles with Granollers:

Maximo Gonzalez and Leonardo Mayer took the second set to force the decider but promptly lost the next three games in a row as Spain took control with Nadal in determined mood, as noted by Clarey:

Nadal and Granollers went on to take the decider 6-3 and will fancy their chances of going all the way with the world No.1 in this kind of form.