Updated WWE Survivor Series 2019 Match Card Ahead of PPV

For the first time ever, Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will pit WWE's three brands against each other, with Raw, SmackDown and NXT competing in a series of matches.

Those matches will include a pair of five-on-five-on-five elimination matches featuring the men and women, as well as Triple Threats between the women's, tag team and midcard champions from each of the three brands.

On top of that, each brand's top men's title will be on the line Sunday with the WWE, Universal and NXT Championships all being up for grabs in singles matches.

Here is a full rundown of Sunday's Survivor Series card, along with a spotlight on a few of the matches that have the best chance to steal the show.

Where: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

When: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Watch: WWE Network or PPV

Survivor Series Match Card

WWE Championship No Holds Barred Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Universal Championship Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

The Viking Raiders vs. New Day vs. Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Men's 5-on-5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Braun Strowman, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (TBA)

Women's 5-on-5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Natalya, Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (TBA)

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. winner of NXT TakeOver: WarGames Triple Threat between Pete Dunne, Damian Priest and Killian Dain

Top Matches to Watch

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong

Of any match on the Survivor Series card, the Triple Threat pitting United States champion AJ Styles, Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura and North American champion Roderick Strong arguably has the best chance to steal the show.

Styles, Nakamura and Strong are three of the best in-ring workers in the world currently, and they all have some level of experience wrestling against each other.

Styles and Nakamura had a lengthy feud over the WWE Championship leading up to and after WrestleMania 34. Strong hasn't interacted with either of them much in WWE, but he did wrestle both of them while he was in Ring of Honor.

Although there hasn't been a huge amount of build for Sunday's match, there is an ongoing rivalry between Undisputed Era and The OC that adds some intrigue to the interaction with Styles and Strong.

Even if this match was put on the backburner compared to some of the other ones on the card, there is little doubt that Styles, Nakamura and Strong will shine if given enough time and opportunity to tell a story in the ring.

Unless this bout is cut way shorter than it should be, it would be something of a surprise if Styles, Nakamura and Strong don't put on the match of the night.

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

As far as the Raw vs. SmackDown vs. NXT matches are concerned, none has been built better than Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's champion Bayley vs. NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler.

It all started a few weeks ago on SmackDown when NXT staged an invasion. The first shot fired came courtesy of Baszler when she beat down Bayley following a successful title defense against Nikki Cross.

Over the next several weeks, WWE's three women's singles champions had multiple run-ins on all three brands. Baszler interrupted multiple matches, and she even interrupted a Lynch sit-down interview, which led to a tense standoff between them.

At one point, Bayley made a surprise appearance on NXT to retaliate against Baszler. In addition to taking out several other NXT female Superstars, she closed the show by laying out Shayna on the stage.

On the go-home episode of NXT prior to Survivor Series, Lynch opened the show and competed in a match against Rhea Ripley, but the bout was interrupted by Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, which added even more heat to the rivalry.

Lynch, Bayley and Baszler are all hugely accomplished women in WWE, and Sunday's match is big in terms of determining who the alpha female is in WWE.

Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio

There is no brand supremacy storyline attached to the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio, but no bout on the card has been built up more.

Several weeks ago, Lesnar attacked Mysterio and his son, Dominick, which led to former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez making his WWE debut. Velasquez tried to defend the honor of Mysterio and Dominick, but Lesnar beat him in quick fashion at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Mysterio fought Lesnar off with a steel chair, though, which led to Lesnar quitting SmackDown and joining Raw so that he could get back at the Master of the 619.

The Beast got more than he bargained for when Mysterio attacked him with a steel pipe, and that resulted in a No Holds Barred stipulation being placed on their match at Survivor Series.

Lesnar and Mysterio are two of the all-time greats, and the size discrepancy between them makes for a great David vs. Goliath story. Brock is a heavy favorite, but since weapons can be involved, the small chance exists that Mysterio could win.

Also, Lesnar and Mysterio haven't wrestled since 2003, so their rivalry feels fresh and new, and their match at Survivor Series is among the most anticipated bouts on the card.

If Lesnar and Mysterio get some time and the match isn't a squash like Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston, this match has show-stealing potential as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).