Report: Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. to Have Offseason Surgery on Ankle Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 28, 2020
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 17: Mohamed Sanu #14 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. will undergo offseason surgery on a high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sanu suffered the injury during a Nov. 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, missed New England's next game and seemingly wasn't himself the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old joined the Pats after the Atlanta Falcons traded him Oct. 22. The wideout caught 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdowns in eight regular-season games for New England.

The Rutgers product missed time in 2012 with the Cincinnati Bengals after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a stress fracture, but he was sidelined for just two games from 2013-2018 before missing one game last season.

The Patriots were short on weapons in 2019, especially at wide receiver. Aside from Julian Edelman, quarterback Tom Brady didn't have many reliable targets. Sanu was the No. 2 wideout when healthy, while Phillip Dorsett and rookies N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers also figured into the mix.

Currently, Edelman, Sanu, Harry and Meyers are the top receivers under contract for 2020, but the Patriots figure to make some moves in free agency and via the draft, especially if they want to convince Brady to re-sign.

Sanu could be a solid starter outside if he is healthy when the season begins, although he isn't a true No. 1 receiver, so New England would be wise to explore Amari Cooper or A.J. Green in free agency, or perhaps it could try to draft a wideout like Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs, Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault Jr. or Justin Jefferson.

