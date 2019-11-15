Raiders' Vontaze Burfict Rips 'Total B---h' Roger Goodell for 12-Game Suspension

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict went all-in with comments about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Speaking to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Burfict said Goodell was a "total b---h" during a meeting in New York when he appealed his 12-game suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

"He was a b---h," Burfict said. "He didn't let anybody speak; he rushed us in and out of the meeting. The meeting was bulls--t. He already had the suspension in his hand."

Tafur wrote that Burfict showed "video of clean plays that he had made, plus dirty plays against him that weren't called and that he didn't retaliate to."

"They didn't give a f--k about that s--t," Burfict said.

Burfict also went in on the media for how it portrayed him in relation to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who received an indefinite suspension for ripping off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hitting him in the head with it Thursday.

"This fight happened last night, and my name pops up everywhere," he said. "C'mon, bro. It's always a bad picture being painted. It's never about me going to the Ronald McDonald House to help the kids. It's always negative. So I just give two f--ks. Excuse my language. ... They tell me to go talk to the media and change your image, but what's done is done. I can't change anybody's opinion.

"Most of the reporters are white people and think I am a thug. I can't change all of those images."

The 2013 Pro Bowler defended his hit on Doyle: "I was making a football play. I could see if it was a fine or something, but not a suspension, let alone for the whole season."

Burfict also talked about NFL referees. He said for years they've made a point of telling his coaches what he can't do, such as push a receiver beyond five yards from the line of scrimmage. Burfict also said "some of the games are rigged" because officials "pick and choose when they want to throw their flags."

Despite Burfict's many negative feelings toward the league, the 29-year-old said he intends to come back: "The NFL can't kick me out like that. They are going to have to kill me. I am too strong for that."

Burfict has a history of rules violations since he joined the NFL in 2012. He's been suspended three times for illegal hits and was ejected from a 2017 game against the Tennessee Titans for making contact with an official after he was flagged for a late hit.

The Raiders signed Burfict to a one-year, $2 million deal in March. He will be eligible for free agency after this season.