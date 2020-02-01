LeSean McCoy Reportedly Likely Inactive for Chiefs in Super Bowl vs. 49ers

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy will reportedly be inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are leaning toward having only two active running backs with the goal of adding more depth to the defensive line or another area.

The 31-year-old McCoy is in his 11th NFL season, and this is the first time he has reached the Super Bowl.

McCoy was active for the Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round playoff win over the Houston Texans, but he played just one offensive snap. He was then inactive against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Following his release from the Buffalo Bills, McCoy reunited with Andy Reid, who was previously his head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even with limited opportunities, McCoy was an effective player for the Chiefs during the regular season. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry, ranked fifth on the team with 646 total yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns.

With quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way, the Chiefs were just 23rd in the NFL in rushing during the regular season. The offense has continued to run through Mahomes during the playoffs as well.

If McCoy is not active Sunday, Reid will likely turn to Damien Williams as his primary running back. Williams led the Chiefs with 498 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns during the regular season. He also tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns overall.

The No. 2 back will likely be rookie Darwin Thompson. He had just one carry in the AFC Championship Game and played only 11 offensive snaps, but his ability to contribute on special teams may be what earns him the nod over Shady.

While McCoy will receive a Super Bowl ring if the Chiefs win, watching them do so as a spectator would likely be a huge disappointment for a player who is a six-time Pro Bowler and ranks 22nd in NFL history with 11,071 career rushing yards.