MLB Reportedly to Use Computerized Strike Zone in Minor Leagues in 2020

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Automated strike zones are reportedly coming to the minor leagues as soon as the 2020 season.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported the news, noting Major League Baseball plans on using technology to determine the strike zone in some capacity next year.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the decision with MLB Network (via Drellich):

"Here's our thinking on the automated strike zone: The technology exists. We have the technology. We're actually going through a big upgrade of that piece of our technology during this offseason. I think we need to be ready to use an automated strike zone when the time is right. ... It's why we’re using it in Minor League Baseball next year, in some ballparks at least."

Manfred stressed that there are still steps to take before fans ever see it in a major league ballpark.

"I think it's incumbent upon us to see if we can get the system to the point we're comfortable it can work," he said. "I only would go to an automated strike zone when we were sure that it was absolutely the best it can be. Getting out there too early with it and not having it work well, that'd be a big mistake."

Manfred's office did not provide The Athletic with specific details on how it would use the automated strike zone in the minor league levels, but Drellich noted, "One person with knowledge of the situation said one possibility is putting the automated zone in use in most of the Florida State League, which is run out of facilities that also double as spring training parks."

Automated strike zones have already been implemented to some degree in the Atlantic League and Arizona Fall League.

In July, the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) reported the Atlantic League became the first professional league to use one during its All-Star Game. The plate umpire wore an earpiece and then relayed the call that a TrackMan computer system determined using Doppler radar.

However, the umpires had veto power in part because the system couldn't account for check swings and considered a pitch a strike if it bounced and crossed the strike zone.

Umpires have come under heavy criticism of late, especially with game broadcasts superimposing strike zones on the screen so fans can see every time one misses a call.

An automated strike zone in the major leagues is still some time away considering it would need to be approved by the MLB Players Association. The current collective bargaining agreement runs through the 2021 campaign.