    N'Keal Harry Ruled Out for 49ers vs. Patriots After Suffering Head Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020
    New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry runs the ball against Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Harry was shaken up after an incomplete pass on third down near the end of the first quarter. He had one reception for six yards prior to exiting.

    The second-year player entered Week 7 with 18 receptions for 166 yards and one touchdown.

    Injuries were the story for Harry during his rookie season after he was taken with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He entered the year with high expectations until a hamstring injury forced him to begin the year on injured reserve.

    He spent the first eight games watching from the sidelines and didn't make his debut until Week 11. Harry finally made an impact toward the end of the year, finishing his rookie season with 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

    However, durability remains a concern until he can stay healthy for a full season.

    The injury also could create problems for the offense, which has run well under Cam Newton. Julian Edelman remains a reliable target, but unproven options like Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers will have to play bigger roles in the passing attack.

