Evander Holyfield's Son Evan Wins via TKO over Nick Winstead on Canelo Undercard

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Evan Holyfield, the son of boxing icon Evander Holyfield, defeated Nick Winstead via first-round TKO in his professional debut on the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev undercard at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Holyfield needed just 16 seconds to pick up the victory.

Holyfield was aggressive against Winstead right from the start. Within a matter of seconds, he had bullied his opponent into the corner of the ring by unleashing a flurry of punches. When Winstead was able to reposition himself, he continued to find himself on the defensive.

Ultimately, the 6'2" Holyfield's relentless attack was too much for his opponent.

Holyfield delivered a number of blows to Winstead, knocking his him to the mat. About as quickly as Winstead was dropped, the referee waved off the match.

Evander Holyfield was boxing's first four-time heavyweight champion. Though it may be too early to proclaim Evan as Evander 2.0, he certainly made his mark while competing in the spotlight this weekend.

On Friday, Evan revealed to TMZ Sports that his father was "not nervous at all" because he knew the work his son had put in. It was up to him to prove it to everyone else.

"I'm just ready to showcase what I have to do," Holyfield told TMZ Sports.

Well, he wasted little time in putting the boxing world on notice.