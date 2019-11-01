USA F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Max Verstappen finished fastest in the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One United States Grand Prix, topping the leaderboard with a best lap of one minute, 34.057 seconds.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished second and a little more than two-tenths of a second off the pace, while Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate, Alexander Albon, ended the session in third.

Lewis Hamilton—who will clinch a sixth world title on Sunday as long as he doesn't lose 22 points to Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas—finished eighth with a fastest lap of 1:35.439. However, it looks as though he and Bottas have some left in reserve for this weekend.

FP1 Recap

The chilly temperatures at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas, saw several star names fail to warm up quite as expected, with Bottas finishing FP1 down in 17th with a fastest lap of 1:36.159.

Formula One posted a breakdown of the fastest lap times from FP1:

Hamilton, 34, is on the verge of becoming the second driver in history to win six world titles; seven-time champion and F1 legend Michael Schumacher is the only other driver to do so.

Three races are left in the 2019 season, and Hamilton could set a new personal record for wins in a single year, per Mercedes:

Verstappen has mustered only one pole finish so far this season—at the Hungarian Grand Prix in August—but the Dutchman is on course to double that tally after a strong start in FP1.

Hamilton could be heard complaining about the track over his team radio and referred to it as "the bumpiest track in the world," per BBC Sport.

Former Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson replied to concerns over the track condition and argued everyone would have to race in the same conditions:

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc couldn't match Vettel's pace and finished seventh, one place and less than one-tenth of a second faster than Hamilton after he had a lap scratched off due to exceeding track limits.

Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly will be content with fourth and an impressive 32 laps—only Bottas (40) recorded more—and was less than one second slower than former Red Bull team-mate Verstappen.

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo—10th in the drivers' standings—came fifth in 1:35.263 and also showed promise as he seeks to finish on an F1 podium for the first time this season.