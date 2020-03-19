Darius Slay Traded to Eagles from Lions for Picks, Signs 3-Year, $50M Contract

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their secondary Thursday when they traded for Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Eagles completed the deal "finishing off talks that first began around the trade deadline." Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Philadelphia gave up third-and-fifth round picks in the 2020 draft in exchange for Slay.

Drew Rosenhaus, Slay's agent, confirmed the deal to Schefter, adding that Slay signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Eagles.

Slay's exit from the Lions comes after Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported in October the Lions "received multiple calls about Slay's availability" for a number of reasons beyond just his game-changing talent. Birkett pointed to the cornerback's affordable $10 million base salary for 2020 and the "dearth of top-notch cover men available" when suggesting the Lions would receive an impressive return in a deal.

There was also some recent drama between Slay and the team that selected him with a second-round pick in 2013.

Birkett noted the Mississippi State product recently said "it don't matter if I'm here or not" when asked about his thoughts on the Lions potentially trading him. What's more, he reported to training camp without a new deal even though he spent some time away from the team in the offseason as part of a contract dispute.

Still, there is no denying Slay's talent.

He was a Pro Bowler in each of the last three years and was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2017 with 60 tackles, eight interceptions and 26 passes defended. The interceptions and passes defended totals were both league-best marks.

Slay is accustomed to matching up against top-notch receivers in the NFC North, including Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Davante Adams and Allen Robinson. While he missed time with a hamstring injury this past season, he still managed to make the Pro Bowl.

He is only 29 years old and in the middle of an impressive prime.

This trade comes at an ideal time for a Philadelphia team that has to make strides in the secondary if it is going to challenge for a playoff spot in 2020.

The Eagles were just 19th in the league in passing yards allowed per game in 2019 and were torched by Terry McLaurin, Amari Cooper, Diggs, Adams, Marvin Jones Jr. and Julio Jones. The secondary woes undercut the high expectations coming off a playoff appearance, but they didn't stop the NFC East team from making the postseason for a third straight time.

Slay makes Philadelphia even more dangerous by addressing one of its biggest weaknesses, which figures to be a problem for the rest of the division.