LB Genard Avery Traded to Eagles; Browns Receive 2021 4th-Round Pick

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles gave up a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Genard Avery on Monday, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

"The Eagles loved Genard Avery in 2018 draft as a developmental edge-rusher who had explosiveness and toughness playing for Memphis," Mortensen noted.

Avery ranked high last season among rookies in quarterback pressures, but the Browns were OK with parting ways with him because of their depth, according to Mortensen.

The Browns and Eagles confirmed the trade, though both teams only relayed that Cleveland will receive "an undisclosed" pick in the 2021 draft.

The Brown selected Avery in the fifth round (No. 150 overall) of the 2018 draft. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 games last season as a rookie and started five, finishing with 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

So far this season, Avery has played in two games but started none. His performance in 2018 was enough to make him a hot trade commodity, though:

Dave Spadaro of the Eagles official website gave additional context about the move:

"This is what the Eagles look for around the league—players who they have good reports on who don't fit into other teams' schemes. Avery is here ... because the Eagles liked him prior to the 2018 draft and because they see the qualities that he has fitting into what they do here."

Spadaro also noted that the Eagles waived defensive tackle Bruce Hector to make room for Avery on the roster.

The Eagles needed to bolster their defense, but adding a defensive lineman/linebacker was unexpected given Philadelphia's issues in coverage. For the second year in a row, the Eagles secondary has been ravaged by injuries. However, starting cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby recently returned.

It's worth mentioning that there are rumors that the Eagles are pursuing Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

In Cleveland, Avery was buried behind proven veterans on the defensive line such as Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon. The Eagles also have plenty of defensive ends on their roster, but Avery is joining a group with four other players who are either 24 years old or younger, according to Spadaro.

The Eagles figure to use Avery sporadically at first, but there is room for his role to grow.

The 49ers proved this week that they are not a soft 7-0. They are the class of the NFC... or are they? Adam Lefkoe and Eagles legend Brian Westbrook go back and forth a variety of disagreements on who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, who the true frontrunner for MVP is at this point, and, as always, just how confident they are about their beloved Eagles. Fun fact: this is The Lefkoe Show's first-ever trans-Atlantic episode, with Lefkoe and Westbrook seated approximately 3,500 miles away from each other. The magic of technology! Thanks as always for the support, 33%!