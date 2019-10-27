Tom Brady Throws 2 TDs to Julian Edelman as Patriots Beat Baker Mayfield, Browns

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots refuse to slow down, continuing their undefeated start to 2019 with a 27-13 home win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

New England's defense shut down Baker Mayfield as the squad secured its 20th straight win at home (including playoffs) dating back to the 2017 season. The team also has 13 straight victories overall while improving to 8-0 on the year.

The San Francisco 49ers (7-0) are the only other undefeated team in the NFL.

The Browns have gone the other way with their third loss in a row, including their first after the Week 7 bye. The team is now just 2-5 despite entering 2019 with huge expectations.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots: 20-of-36, 259 passing yards, two TDs

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots: 21 carries, 74 rushing yards

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots: eight catches, 78 receiving yards, two TDs

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns: 20-of-31, 194 passing yards, one TD, one INT

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns: 20 carries, 131 rushing yards, two fumbles

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns: five catches, 52 receiving yards

Tom Brady Sharp in Wet Weather

Even as an all-time great quarterback on an undefeated team, Tom Brady has almost been underrated this season.

The defense has deservedly gotten most of the credit, but Brady has also taken a back seat offensively with just one passing touchdown in the previous two games. He legitimately struggled against the Bills and has had few dominant games in 2019.

However, he was on point Sunday while consistently moving the ball against a tough defense. He also found his top target Julian Edelman for a pair of touchdowns:

When he didn't find the end zone, Brady showcased his accuracy with some fantastic throws to a variety of players despite a constant rain:

The offense once again didn't need to do much to win, but Brady made sure there was never a doubt.

With its schedule about to get tougher for New England, the team can feel confident that its superstar hasn't lost a step.

Turnovers Again Sink Browns Offensively

It's been a theme all season long, but the Browns simply can't hold onto the football.

Sunday's issues all came at once with turnovers on three straight plays in the first half, with one of them returned for a touchdown:

As bad as Cleveland had been, it was an especially poor effort:

Mayfield has struggled with his accuracy and decision-making all year long, throwing at least one interception in every game this year. It was a different type of giveaway in the first quarter Sunday, but it still hurt the team.

Meanwhile, Nick Chubb was nearly unstoppable when he held onto the ball, topping 100 rushing yards for the third time in four games. Unfortunately, his two fumbles ruined his effectiveness on the field.

Everyone has struggled against the Patriots defense this year, but it's been the same story almost every week for the Browns. While the talent is obvious, the mistakes ruin any chance of winning.

What's Next?

The schedule continues to get tougher for the Patriots, who will go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday night. The Browns will travel for a matchup against the 2-6 Denver Broncos.