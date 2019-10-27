NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Melvin Gordon, Rashaad Penny and More RBs

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A number of quality running backs could be on the move at the NFL trade deadline, including Melvin Gordon and Rashaad Penny.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

"Expect some teams to call the Chargers about potentially dealing for running back Melvin Gordon. The price has been high, and L.A. will hold out for one, but this topic will be revisited. ... The Seahawks have received calls from running back-needy teams, and a potential deal for former first-round RB Rashaad Penny is possible."

