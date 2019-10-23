MLB Investigating Ump Rob Drake's Threat to Buy AR15 over Trump Impeachment

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

Umpire Rob Drake stands on the field in the x inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is reportedly investigating umpire Rob Drake after he tweeted a threatening message on Tuesday. 

Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported the news, noting Drake posted a tweet (later deleted) that said he was planning on purchasing an assault rifle "because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020"

There is a picture of President Trump in front of an American flag as Drake's current Twitter banner picture as of Wednesday evening. He also has a number of political retweets on his profile that lash out at the House of Representatives' current impeachment proceedings against the president.

A spokesperson for the league told Passan there is an investigation underway.

Drake has been a full-time MLB umpire since 2010 and worked the 2013 All-Star Game, as well as playoff games in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

