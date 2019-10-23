Triple H on Ronda Rousey's Return to WWE: 'She'll Be Back at Some Point'

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE executive Triple H is confident that we haven't seen the last of Ronda Rousey inside a WWE ring.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, The Game suggested it is a matter of when rather than if the former Raw Women's champion will return to WWE:

"She'll be back at some point," Triple H said. "She's just getting a lot done."

Rousey has not been seen on WWE programming since competing in the main event of WrestleMania in April. In what was the first women's match to ever close WrestleMania, Rousey was pinned by Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat that also included Charlotte Flair.

Since that match, Rousey has been involved in several other projects, including some acting roles. She has also expressed interest in starting a family.

Additionally, Rousey underwent surgery to repair a hand injury she suffered during the WrestleMania match against Lynch and Flair.

Rousey isn't completely outside the WWE bubble, as she is appearing on the current season of the E! WWE reality show Total Divas.

Signing Rousey was a huge boon for WWE since the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion brought new eyes to the product and added legitimacy to the burgeoning women's division.

Rousey has two big WrestleMania matches under her belt, and aside from the loss to Lynch, she was essentially unbeatable during her WWE run, which means she will have plenty of credibility remaining when she does return.

Since a singles bout between Rousey and Lynch hasn't yet happened, that is likely the money match WWE has its eye on, perhaps for WrestleMania 36 in April if Rousey is available for that event.

