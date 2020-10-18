    Report: Adrian Peterson's Blood Work, MRI Tests Negative After Appendix Concerns

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2020
    Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    Jose Juarez/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson will play in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite concerns about his appendix this week. 

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Peterson underwent testing after experiencing pain but no issue was found. He is expected to remain prominently involved in the Lions' offensive gameplan. 

    In his 14th NFL season, Peterson has surprised with a strong performance since joining the Lions just before Week 1. He's rushed for 245 yards and one touchdown through the first five weeks, more than doubling any other back's carries load. 

    While his yardage has been consistently solid, Peterson has been held in check due to lacking explosive play ability. Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift would be in line for carries if Peterson's pain winds up cropping up Sunday. 

