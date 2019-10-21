NBA Will Have 'Zero Tolerance for Abusive or Hateful Behavior' from Fans

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 11: A detail view of official Spalding NBA logo basketball on the floor during a preseason game between the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 11, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 105-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NBA is entering the 2019-20 regular season with a no-nonsense attitude toward fans.   

"Zero tolerance for abusive or hateful behavior is to become the NBA's policy going forward," according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

NBA executive vice president and chief security officer Jerome Pickett provided a statement: 

"We've added any sexist language or LGBTQ language, any denigrating language in that way, anything that is non-basketball-related. So 'your mother' comments, talking about your family, talking about test scores, anything non-basketball-related, we've added that in as well as being something that we will go and pull a fan out of the seat and investigate what happened."

The rule change follows a year in which incidents of fan misconduct occurred around the league. Per the same report, a dozen or so players held a teleconference with NBA officials over the summer to address worsening fan behavior during games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

