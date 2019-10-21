NBA Will Have 'Zero Tolerance for Abusive or Hateful Behavior' from Fans

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NBA is entering the 2019-20 regular season with a no-nonsense attitude toward fans.

"Zero tolerance for abusive or hateful behavior is to become the NBA's policy going forward," according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

NBA executive vice president and chief security officer Jerome Pickett provided a statement:

"We've added any sexist language or LGBTQ language, any denigrating language in that way, anything that is non-basketball-related. So 'your mother' comments, talking about your family, talking about test scores, anything non-basketball-related, we've added that in as well as being something that we will go and pull a fan out of the seat and investigate what happened."

The rule change follows a year in which incidents of fan misconduct occurred around the league. Per the same report, a dozen or so players held a teleconference with NBA officials over the summer to address worsening fan behavior during games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

