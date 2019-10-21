World Series 2019: Dates, TV Schedule and More for MLB Championship

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The celebrations have subsided, and the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are ready to begin the 2019 World Series.

Jose Altuve launched an ALCS-clinching homer to eliminate the New York Yankees and put the Astros in the championship round. Houston is seeking its second World Series triumph since 2017.

Washington, on the other hand, is hoping to secure its first-ever league championship in franchise history.

The action starts Tuesday night with Houston hosting the Nats.

2019 World Series Schedule

Game 1, Oct. 22: Nationals at Astros, 8:08 p.m.

Game 2, Oct. 23: Nationals at Astros, 8:07 p.m.

Game 3, Oct. 25: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 4, Oct. 26: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 5, Oct. 27*: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 6, Oct. 29*: Nationals at Astros, 8:07 p.m.

Game 7, Oct. 30*: Nationals at Astros, 8:08 p.m.

Note: Games 5-7 if necessary. All games on Fox, and all times ET.

World Series Odds

Astros: -235 (wager $235 to win $100)

Nationals: +195 (wager $100 to win $195)

Odds via Caesars.

Game 1 Updates

Opening the World Series with a victory doesn't offer any certainty for the rest of the matchups, but more than 60 percent of Game 1 winners eventually take the MLB championship.

And this first showdown has a sensational pitching duel.

While the Nationals haven't officially announced it, Max Scherzer is the expected choice for Game 1. Houston, meanwhile, has confirmed Gerrit Cole will take the hill.

Most importantly―from a neutral perspective, at least―neither side has a slew of recent injuries hampering the team.

Yes, the Astros are waiting for an update on Ryan Pressly. Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, the 30-year-old is dealing with right knee discomfort. He missed some of August and September after undergoing surgery on that knee. However, the prognosis is favorable.

General manager Jeff Luhnow said Pressly wouldn't have been available for a Game 7 against the Yankees, per Rome, who noted the executive "exuded optimism" about the All-Star reliever being an option in Game 1.

At this point, the biggest question is whether Washington or Houston will adjust the roster compared to the ALCS.

The Nats might decide to drop a seldom-used reliever and add an extra position player because they'll use a designated hitter when playing on the road. The Astros will consider a tweak or two in the bullpen, though a change isn't necessarily likely.

Stars will play the largest role, but it's impossible to predict how important the 25th member of the roster can be. In a series that should be low on scoring―especially in a Cole vs. Scherzer matchup―he might just decide Game 1.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.