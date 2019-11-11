49ers' Emmanuel Sanders Ruled Out After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Seahawks on MNF

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a rib injury Monday, and the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

After having been the model of durability for the majority of his career, Sanders has been forced to miss some time in recent seasons. He missed four games in each of the last two seasons after being sidelined just once from 2012 to 2016.

He suffered a knee injury in Week 6 this season, though it did not cause him to miss any additional games.

When healthy, Sanders has been a key part of his team's passing attack. He averaged 999 yards during his five full seasons with the Denver Broncos, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark three times. He had 30 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns in seven games before being traded to San Francisco on Oct. 22.

In his first two games with the Niners, he had 11 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Losing Sanders for any period of time will be a blow to the San Francisco offense. Though quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 6-0 start prior to Sanders' arrival, the receiving corps had been underwhelming.

Tight end George Kittle carried the momentum from his first career Pro Bowl performance in 2018 into this season, putting up 376 yards and one touchdown through six games. However, Marquise Goodwin (181 yards) led San Francisco wide receivers in yards before the Sanders trade.

Now, the likes of Goodwin and rookie Deebo Samuel will be asked to step up should Sanders miss time.