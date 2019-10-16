Raiders News: Darren Waller Agrees to 3-Year, $27 Million Contract Extension

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

A big start to the 2019 season has landed Darren Waller a huge new contract.

The Oakland Raiders announced Wednesday they have signed the tight end to a multi-year extension.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it's a three-year deal that will pay him about $9 million per year.

The 27-year-old would've been a restricted free agent in the offseason but is now under contract through 2023.

This is a nice boost compared to his $720,000 salary for 2019, per Spotrac. His last contract with the Raiders was for $1.35 million total over two years.

Waller began his professional career in 2015 with the Baltimore Ravens but made little impact in the NFL with just 18 catches over the next four years. As he explained on Hard Knocks, he dealt with drug addiction before working his way back to the field.

He finally got a chance to shine in 2019 and he has made it count, totaling 37 catches for 359 receiving yards in five games, leading the team in both categories.

The 6'6", 255-pound player has also been one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the league this season:

Oakland clearly believes this is not a fluke, paying him like one of the top tight ends in the NFL.