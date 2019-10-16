49ers' Kyle Shanahan Rips Redskins When Asked About Coaching in Washington

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers walks down the sidelines during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi's Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Kyle Shanahan doesn't have fond memories from the four years he spent as the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator.

With the San Francisco 49ers set to play the Redskins on Sunday, Shanahan reflected on his tenure in the nation's capital. He told reporters getting to work with his dad, some good coaches and other good people—including many of the players—were highlights, adding the worst part of working in Washington was "everything else."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

