49ers' Kyle Shanahan Rips Redskins When Asked About Coaching in Washington

Kyle Shanahan doesn't have fond memories from the four years he spent as the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator.

With the San Francisco 49ers set to play the Redskins on Sunday, Shanahan reflected on his tenure in the nation's capital. He told reporters getting to work with his dad, some good coaches and other good people—including many of the players—were highlights, adding the worst part of working in Washington was "everything else."

