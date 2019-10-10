Packers' Davante Adams Calls Turf Toe Injury 'Major'; No Timetable for Return

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams said Thursday he doesn't know when he's going to return to the field after dealing with turf toe:

"It is a major injury so it's something that we gotta pay attention to and make sure we monitor in the correct way to make sure it's not something that gets re-aggravated later in the season," Adams said.

He didn't practice on Thursday, and he didn't sound optimistic about playing in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

"It doesn't feel how I want it to feel at the moment," he said.

Adams first picked up the injury in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles during a game where he finished with 10 catches for 180 yards. His absence down the stretch hurt the team's chances at a comeback in an eventual 34-27 loss on Thursday night.

The two-time Pro Bowler is an elite receiver when healthy, totaling 35 touchdown receptions from 2016-18.

While the Packers earned a 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys without Adams last Sunday behind the stellar play of running back Aaron Jones, the star receiver's absence was still felt in the passing game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed just four passes to receivers, with Geronimo Allison leading the way with two catches for 28 yards. Most of the targets went to running backs and tight ends in the Week 5 win.

Adams was also the priority in the passing attack last year, finishing with more than twice as many catches and receiving yards as the No. 2 receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling. His 13 receiving touchdowns were more than the rest of the team combined (12).

With the latest injury potentially keeping Adams out for an extended stretch, Rodgers must learn to spread the ball around more.