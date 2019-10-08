ESPN's Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Don't Think Jalen Hurts Will Be Drafted in Round 1

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Jalen Hurts is having a strong season for the Oklahoma Sooners, but whether that makes him an appealing NFL prospect is another matter.

ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. both agree that he isn't a first-round prospect, but they disagreed on where he'll land in April's draft. McShay sees him going later on:

"I see Hurts as a Day 3 prospect right now, and a few people I've talked to around the league agree. Actually, I think the third round could be his ceiling. But you have to factor in how Mayfield's and Murray's seasons go. If they look impressive, the Riley factor gets an even bigger bump. After all, Mayfield's first-year success helped Murray's stock. If Mayfield remains inconsistent in Year 2 and Murray continues his rookie struggles, expect the 'Riley scheme' narrative to dull NFL teams' interest in taking an early-round gamble on Hurts."

Kiper sees more upside in Hurts, however:

"I'm more optimistic here. I don't think Hurts is going to be a first-round pick, but he could land in Round 2 if he keeps playing this well. I want to see him against the Longhorns and better competition the rest of the way. Remember, he is doing this for an OU team that replaced four starters along the offensive line and lost its best receiver in Marquise Brown, who was drafted in Round 1 by the Baltimore Ravens. I don't think Hurts is a fluke. He's legit."

