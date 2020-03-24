Former Bengals TE Tyler Eifert, Jaguars Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport foreshadowed the move, reporting on Tuesday afternoon that the Jags and Eifert were "working diligently toward closing a deal."

Eifert became an unrestricted free agent after the Bengals finished last season a league-worst 2-14, which overshadowed 2019 being the first year in Eifert's career that he played all 16 regular-season games. He finished with 436 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.

The 29-year-old was drafted by Cincinnati in the first round (No. 21 overall) in 2013. The Notre Dame product has since been hampered by various injuries.

Most notably, Eifert has undergone three back surgeries—most recently in 2017. His 2018 campaign was cut to four games because of a broken ankle. Eifert hasn't appeared in more than four games since he played eight in 2016. Even so, the Bengals re-signed Eifert to a one-year deal entering 2019.

There is risk involved with investing in Eifert, but the Jags are desperate. In 2019, Jacksonville's most productive tight end in the passing attack was James O'Shaughnessy with just 153 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.