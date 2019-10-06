NFL Rumors: Main Topics Discussed at 1st Formal CBA Meeting in Months

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, along with New York Giants President and CEO John Mara and Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, this week to meet with NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and union president Eric Winston.



Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the two sides discussed a new collective bargaining agreement for the first time since August.

It does not appear as if the two sides made major progress on lingering issues. Owners continue to push for a 17-game regular season, while players are looking to add to their overall revenue share without adding regular-season games.

