NFL Week 5 Live-Stream Schedule, TV Times and Coverage Map

Through four weeks of the 2019 season, the AFC South is developing into one of the most interesting divisions in the NFL.

All four teams in that division—the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans—are 2-2, making it unclear which one could emerge as the champion by the end of the year. And all four are in action Sunday, facing non-division opponents as they try to keep pace with their AFC South rivals.

There are other close division races around the NFL too. And the season is no more than a quarter over for any team.

Here's a look at the full Week 5 schedule, along with TV and live-stream information, as well as three matchups to watch Sunday.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders in London, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

New England Patriots at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Sunday Matchups to Watch

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have had one of the best rivalries in the NFL over the past decade-plus, but a lot has changed since many of their heated matchups during that time. However, this should still be a solid AFC North contest.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with an elbow injury, and longtime Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is now with the Denver Broncos. That means Pittsburgh's Mason Rudolph and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson will be the two starting quarterbacks in the first edition of this season's rivalry series.

"It's going to be pretty crazy," Jackson said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "No Ben, a whole new team, a new era. We just have to get ready for it."

The Ravens are 2-2 and should be favored over the 1-3 Steelers, but Baltimore is coming off a surprising home loss to Cleveland in Week 4, while Pittsburgh notched its first victory of the season over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. And as history has proved, anything can happen when these two teams face off.

Green Bay at Dallas

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys are both 3-1, and they are expected to be two of the top teams in the NFC this season. However, both are coming off a loss; Green Bay fell to Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday Night Football, while Dallas dropped a Sunday night game on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

It should be an exciting matchup, as both teams feature plenty of offensive stars and neither squad wants to start a losing streak. For the Cowboys, they are focused on learning from their loss.

"We know the potential of this team," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We know how good we can be, and we can't focus necessarily on what the record is. You take the good, you take the bad, you live and learn from it and you get better because of it."

This game has the potential to be close late, with Prescott and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading a pair of talented offenses. It could end up being the most exciting game of Week 5.

Indianapolis at Kansas City

After quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly announced his retirement just before the season started, the Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to an unexpected solid start at 2-2. But this will be their most challenging matchup yet, as they travel to face the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

It will be a hostile environment for Indianapolis against one of the three undefeated teams in the NFL. The Chiefs will try to use that to their advantage.

"Any time you get to play at Arrowhead Stadium it's exciting," Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "But from the experience I got the last few years from prime-time games, how the fans show up and they're loud, it's going to be an awesome feeling out there."

This will be a rematch from the divisional round of last season's playoffs, when the Chiefs beat the Colts 31-13. While Kansas City is favored to win again, Indianapolis could keep this one close and make it exciting.