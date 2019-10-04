Nationals' Juan Soto Says Walker Buehler Is 'Nothing Special' After Game 1

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) walks to the dugout during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 8-4. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Following his side's 6-0 loss in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday, Washington Nationals star Juan Soto wasn't impressed with what he saw from Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler. 

Per Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Soto described Buehler's performance as "nothing special," even though the Nationals had just one hit against him in six innings. 

"For me, it's the same Buehler I've been seeing this season," Soto said. "It's nothing special. He's really good, but he don't have anything different for me."

      

