Report: UFC Legend Cain Velasquez in Contract Talks with WWE and AEW

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cain Velasquez is seemingly exploring his options in professional wrestling after a report emerged Sunday that the UFC legend met with officials from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer told Wrestling Observer Radio Velasquez has entered into "serious" discussions with WWE (h/t Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon). The 37-year-old is also reportedly seeing what AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling have to say.

Velasquez has been competing in lucha libre promotion AAA, and he is expected to appear on the card for AAA's Invading LA show in October, per the reports.

