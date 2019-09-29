Report: UFC Legend Cain Velasquez in Contract Talks with WWE and AEW

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 17: Cain Velasquez has his hands wrapped backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cain Velasquez is seemingly exploring his options in professional wrestling after a report emerged Sunday that the UFC legend met with officials from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer told Wrestling Observer Radio Velasquez has entered into "serious" discussions with WWE (h/t Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon). The 37-year-old is also reportedly seeing what AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling have to say.

Velasquez has been competing in lucha libre promotion AAA, and he is expected to appear on the card for AAA's Invading LA show in October, per the reports.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

