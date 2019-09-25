Michy Batshuayi Scores Brace as Chelsea Crush Grimsby Town 7-1 in EFL Cup

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Chelsea advanced to the fourth round of the 2019-20 Carabao Cup with a 7-1 victory on Wednesday over League Two side Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi secured a brace, while Ross Barkley, Pedro, Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi also scored for the Blues in their first EFL Cup match of the season. Matt Green found the net for the Mariners.

Chelsea came out flying with two goals in the opening seven minutes.

Barkley opened the scoring with a terrific individual effort. He took a pass from Pedro more than 30 yards from goal, outran Grimsby midfielder Harry Clifton to create a clean look at goal and made no mistake as he rifled a shot past James McKeown.

Batshuayi increased the Blues' advantage less than three minutes later as he picked up a loose ball in the box before seamlessly turning and firing his effort past McKeown.

The Mariners brought some drama back into the fixture in the 19th minute as Green delivered a picture-perfect volley off a quick buildup to make it 2-1.

Pedro helped Chelsea relieve some of the mounting pressure as he scored from the penalty spot shortly before the halftime whistle to restore the two-goal gap. The spot-kick came after Green was penalised for a foul in the box.

In all, it was a strong opening half from the Blues as they owned 78 percent possession and generated a 9-5 advantage in shot attempts.

Any remaining drama in the third-round match was eliminated by Zouma in the 56th minute.

The French defender provided a rare goal as he collected a pass from 19-year-old James, who continues to show signs of becoming a high-impact player, and calmly finished the club's fourth goal of the game with a simple touch.

The right-back capped an outstanding performance with a goal of his own in the 82nd minute, and Batshuayi scored his second of the night four minutes later. Hudson-Odoi joined the late scoring barrage to complete the 7-1 scoreline in the 89th minute.

What's Next?

Chelsea return to action Saturday for a Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Bridge.

Grimsby Town travel to St. James' Park on Saturday for a League Two matchup with Exeter City.

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place later Wednesday, with matches taking place the week of October 27.